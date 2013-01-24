Big Bore RT is designed as a CT simulator to enhance clinical confidence, accelerate time to treat and maximize value of its investment without compromising on patient experience – four dimensions that are essential towards excellent care.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
* In clinical practice, the use of IMR may reduce CT patient dose depending on the clinical task, patient size, anatomical location, and clinical practice. A consultation with a radiologist and a physicist should be made to determine the appropriate dose to obtain diagnostic image quality for the particular clinical task. Lower image noise, improved spatial resolution, improved low-contrast detectability, and/or dose reduction, were tested using reference body protocols. All metrics were tested on phantoms. Dose reduction assessments were performed using 0.8 mm slices, and tested on the MITA CT IQ Phantom (CCT183, The Phantom Laboratory), using human observers. Data on file.
** Image noise as defined by IEC standard 61223-3-5. Image noise was assessed using reference body protocol, on a phantom. Data on file
Media Gallery
Features
Accelerate time to treatment
Accelerate time to treatment
Efficiently move from scan to plan with virtual simulation and patient marking integrated at the scanner. The Philips TumorLOC application offers an accurate and efficient workflow for patient marking and virtual simulation directly from the scanner console. Tools assist with isocenter localization, generating maximum, minimum and average intensity projections, contouring target volumes and critical structures, beam placement, and machine characterizations for routine and respiratory-correlated studies.
Enhance accuracy in treatment planning and therapy delivery
Enhance accuracy in treatment planning and therapy delivery
Through low-contrast resolution, lower dose/higher image quality, and virtually noise-free* images, iterative model reconstruction (IMR) technology delivers visualization of fine detail and improved clinical accuracy in the detection and delineation of small, subtle structures. IMR improves image quality and advances ‘autosegmentation’. Less manual intervention means fast contouring and short time to treatment.
Focus on the patient…workflow powered by iPatient
Focus on the patient…workflow powered by iPatient
iPatient provides patient-centered imaging – including imaging for simulation and treatment planning – providing consistent image quality from scan to scan. iPatient features a simple user interface to manage image quality, dose, and speed of acquisition. Drive confidence and consistency with dedicated exam cards for oncology as well as diagnostic CT procedures.
Advance user comfort and proficiency during interventional procedures
Advance user comfort and proficiency during interventional procedures
The interventional controls designed for the Big Bore RT offers user flexibility, workflow efficiency and automatic position transcribing. With accurate and fine incremental movements of the table available at the click of a button, to quickly and clearly visualize the needle tip during interventional procedures, clinicians can focus on what matters most, the patient.
* In clinical practice, the use of IMR may reduce CT patient dose depending on the clinical task, patient size, anatomical location, and clinical practice. A consultation with a radiologist and a physicist should be made to determine the appropriate dose to obtain diagnostic image quality for the particular clinical task. Lower image noise, improved spatial resolution, improved low-contrast detectability, and/or dose reduction, were tested using reference body protocols. All metrics were tested on phantoms. Dose reduction assessments were performed using 0.8 mm slices, and tested on the MITA CT IQ Phantom (CCT183, The Phantom Laboratory), using human observers. Data on file.
** Image noise as defined by IEC standard 61223-3-5. Image noise was assessed using reference body protocol, on a phantom. Data on file
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.