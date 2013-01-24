Gain exceptional insight for challenging neurovascular interventions. Philips Allura Xper FD20/10 biplane neuro X-ray system combines superb flat detector image quality with advanced interventional tools.
Features
Live 3D Guidance
Live 3D Guidance for extra insight
Dynamic 3D roadmap and XperGuide give you Live 3D guidance capabilities that provide enhanced clinical insight and navigation for tortuous vasculature. All controlled tableside on the biplane neuro X-ray system.
Flat Detector Technology
Flat Detector Technology with 2k imaging resolution
The 2k Flat Detector captures information at a resolution four times greater than conventional X-ray systems to support confident decision making. It delivers crisp, virtually distortion-free visualization of small details and objects.
Xper user interface
Xper user interface simplifies procedures
Philips Xper user Interface has an intuitive and ergonomic design that streamlines procedures and helps clinicians stay focused.
Full body coverage
Full body coverage for excellent access
Philips unique biplane geometry provides full body coverage for neurovascular and vascular interventions.
XperCT
XperCT for CT-like imaging in the lab
XperCT provides CT-like imaging in the neuro suite that enables clinicians to assess soft tissue, bone structure and other body structures before, during or after an interventional procedure.
Integrated 3D solution
Integrated 3D solution for real-time reconstructions
This biplane system offers an integrated 3D solution which allows “real-time” 3D reconstructions. This supports challenging neuro interventions.
Personalized settings
Personalized settings reduces mouse clicks
Each physician can personalize their settings for specific vascular and neurovascular interventions.
