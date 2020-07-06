Search terms

MTM Upgrade for InnoSight

Multi transducer module and compatible SW version

Find similar products

Multi-transducer module (MTM) with three active ports to quickly switch transducer and exam type.

Contact us
Features
Enhanced User experience
Enhanced User experience

Enhanced User experience

The multi-transducer module (MTM) has three active ports, allowing you to simultaneously connect three transducers to the system. This saves precious time for users, and maximizes the life of the Philips transducers by preventing the need for physically switching transducers to change exam types. Just a few simple gestures allows you to select a different transducer, exam type and tissue specific preset.

Enhanced User experience

Enhanced User experience
The multi-transducer module (MTM) has three active ports, allowing you to simultaneously connect three transducers to the system. This saves precious time for users, and maximizes the life of the Philips transducers by preventing the need for physically switching transducers to change exam types. Just a few simple gestures allows you to select a different transducer, exam type and tissue specific preset.

Enhanced User experience

The multi-transducer module (MTM) has three active ports, allowing you to simultaneously connect three transducers to the system. This saves precious time for users, and maximizes the life of the Philips transducers by preventing the need for physically switching transducers to change exam types. Just a few simple gestures allows you to select a different transducer, exam type and tissue specific preset.
Click here for more information
Enhanced User experience
Enhanced User experience

Enhanced User experience

The multi-transducer module (MTM) has three active ports, allowing you to simultaneously connect three transducers to the system. This saves precious time for users, and maximizes the life of the Philips transducers by preventing the need for physically switching transducers to change exam types. Just a few simple gestures allows you to select a different transducer, exam type and tissue specific preset.
  • Enhanced User experience
See all features
Enhanced User experience
Enhanced User experience

Enhanced User experience

The multi-transducer module (MTM) has three active ports, allowing you to simultaneously connect three transducers to the system. This saves precious time for users, and maximizes the life of the Philips transducers by preventing the need for physically switching transducers to change exam types. Just a few simple gestures allows you to select a different transducer, exam type and tissue specific preset.

Enhanced User experience

Enhanced User experience
The multi-transducer module (MTM) has three active ports, allowing you to simultaneously connect three transducers to the system. This saves precious time for users, and maximizes the life of the Philips transducers by preventing the need for physically switching transducers to change exam types. Just a few simple gestures allows you to select a different transducer, exam type and tissue specific preset.

Enhanced User experience

The multi-transducer module (MTM) has three active ports, allowing you to simultaneously connect three transducers to the system. This saves precious time for users, and maximizes the life of the Philips transducers by preventing the need for physically switching transducers to change exam types. Just a few simple gestures allows you to select a different transducer, exam type and tissue specific preset.
Click here for more information
Enhanced User experience
Enhanced User experience

Enhanced User experience

The multi-transducer module (MTM) has three active ports, allowing you to simultaneously connect three transducers to the system. This saves precious time for users, and maximizes the life of the Philips transducers by preventing the need for physically switching transducers to change exam types. Just a few simple gestures allows you to select a different transducer, exam type and tissue specific preset.

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Brochure (2)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.