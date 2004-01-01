Search terms

InnoSight Cart

InnoSight sleek height adjustable Cart

Find similar products

Low-footprint cart saves space, is easy to move, and is height-adjustable with tilt-and-swivel capability for easy viewing.

Contact us

Specifications

InnoSight Mobility Cart
InnoSight Mobility Cart
Adjustable Height
  • 1186 mm - 1486 mm
Wheels
  • Front caster wheels provide total locking (directional and rotational) engaged by foot pedals
Sight
  • Tilt-and-Swivel capability for easy viewing
InnoSight Mobility Cart
InnoSight Mobility Cart
Adjustable Height
  • 1186 mm - 1486 mm
Wheels
  • Front caster wheels provide total locking (directional and rotational) engaged by foot pedals
See all specifications
InnoSight Mobility Cart
InnoSight Mobility Cart
Adjustable Height
  • 1186 mm - 1486 mm
Wheels
  • Front caster wheels provide total locking (directional and rotational) engaged by foot pedals
Sight
  • Tilt-and-Swivel capability for easy viewing

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.