L12-4 for InnoSight Transducer
Linear Array Transducer
Transducers
Linear probe can be used for Abdominal, Vascular, nerve, small parts, MSK and with biopsy guides.

Features
Application Versatility
InnoSight is a compact portable system designed to use in wide variety of clinical applications. System comes equipped with optimized Tissue specific presets from Abdomen to Obstetrics & Gynecology to Cardiology and Point of care applications. User can perform detailed measurements and analysis with dedicated application specific calculation packages, body marks and annotations.
Specifications
  • Specifications - Transducers
    Transducers
    L12-4 Linear Array Transducer
    Technology
    Broadband
    Frequency range
    12-4 MHz
    Array Type
    Linear
    Number of elements
    128
    Modes
    • 2D,
    • M-mode,
    • Steerable PWD,
    • Color Doppler,
    • Color Power Angio (CPA),
    • SonoCT,
    • Tissue Harmonic Imaging,
    • Advanced XRES,
    Applications
    • Carotid, arterial, venous, thyroid, breast,
    • abdominal, MSK, and nerve applications
    Supports Biopsy Kits
    Yes

