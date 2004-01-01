Advanced Cart for Lumify iOS and Android setup

The Lumify Advanced Cart is a multi-integrated cart with adjustable tilt and swivel functions, as well as a height adjuster, providing greater flexibility for your Android or iOS tablets. The cart is designed to carry a variety of tablet sizes. The 5 casters, each with a 4" twin wheel made of soft PU, allows for easy and noiseless movement and the stand's 4 locking mechanisms secure it in any position. While also providing additional features to essential appliances in a healthcare setting. <LineBreak/> Learn more about the Advanced Cart for Lumify in the specification table below. <LineBreak/> The product includes: Tabletop with handle, storage bin for probes and gel bottle, removable printer shelf, lockable storage basket, and holder for the Lumify iOS battery pack.