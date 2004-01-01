Search terms

New

Advanced Cart for Lumify

iOS and Android setup

Find similar products

The Lumify Advanced Cart is a multi-integrated cart with adjustable tilt and swivel functions, as well as a height adjuster, providing greater flexibility for your Android or iOS tablets. The cart is designed to carry a variety of tablet sizes. The 5 casters, each with a 4" twin wheel made of soft PU, allows for easy and noiseless movement and the stand's 4 locking mechanisms secure it in any position. While also providing additional features to essential appliances in a healthcare setting. <LineBreak/> Learn more about the Advanced Cart for Lumify in the specification table below. <LineBreak/> The product includes: Tabletop with handle, storage bin for probes and gel bottle, removable printer shelf, lockable storage basket, and holder for the Lumify iOS battery pack.

Contact us
Features
Anti-theft feature
Anti-theft feature

Anti-theft feature

Tablet holder with anti-theft features & capable of supporting tablets with screens between 9" and 11" in size, as well as tablets with cases up to 20mm thick.

Anti-theft feature

Anti-theft feature
Tablet holder with anti-theft features & capable of supporting tablets with screens between 9" and 11" in size, as well as tablets with cases up to 20mm thick.

Anti-theft feature

Tablet holder with anti-theft features & capable of supporting tablets with screens between 9" and 11" in size, as well as tablets with cases up to 20mm thick.
Click here for more information
Anti-theft feature
Anti-theft feature

Anti-theft feature

Tablet holder with anti-theft features & capable of supporting tablets with screens between 9" and 11" in size, as well as tablets with cases up to 20mm thick.
Tabletop storage bin
Tabletop storage bin

Tabletop storage bin

Tabletop storage bin and handle: 4 removable and interchangeable transducer and gel bottle holders for easy cleaning. Intuitive feature for cable management

Tabletop storage bin

Tabletop storage bin
Tabletop storage bin and handle: 4 removable and interchangeable transducer and gel bottle holders for easy cleaning. Intuitive feature for cable management

Tabletop storage bin

Tabletop storage bin and handle: 4 removable and interchangeable transducer and gel bottle holders for easy cleaning. Intuitive feature for cable management
Click here for more information
Tabletop storage bin
Tabletop storage bin

Tabletop storage bin

Tabletop storage bin and handle: 4 removable and interchangeable transducer and gel bottle holders for easy cleaning. Intuitive feature for cable management
Lumify iOS and Android
Works with Lumify iOS and Android setup

Works with Lumify iOS and Android setup

Works with Lumify iOS and Android setup.

Works with Lumify iOS and Android setup

Works with Lumify iOS and Android setup
Works with Lumify iOS and Android setup.

Works with Lumify iOS and Android setup

Works with Lumify iOS and Android setup.
Click here for more information
Lumify iOS and Android
Works with Lumify iOS and Android setup

Works with Lumify iOS and Android setup

Works with Lumify iOS and Android setup.
Height adjuster

Height adjuster and Tilt Swivel functionality

The tilt and swivel features combined withheight adjustable for flexibility.

Height adjuster and Tilt Swivel functionality

The tilt and swivel features combined withheight adjustable for flexibility.

Height adjuster and Tilt Swivel functionality

The tilt and swivel features combined withheight adjustable for flexibility.
Easy to maneuver

Easy to maneuver

Easy to maneuver

Easy to maneuver

Easy to maneuver

Easy to maneuver

Easy to maneuver
  • Anti-theft feature
  • Tabletop storage bin
  • Lumify iOS and Android
  • Height adjuster
See all features
Anti-theft feature
Anti-theft feature

Anti-theft feature

Tablet holder with anti-theft features & capable of supporting tablets with screens between 9" and 11" in size, as well as tablets with cases up to 20mm thick.

Anti-theft feature

Anti-theft feature
Tablet holder with anti-theft features & capable of supporting tablets with screens between 9" and 11" in size, as well as tablets with cases up to 20mm thick.

Anti-theft feature

Tablet holder with anti-theft features & capable of supporting tablets with screens between 9" and 11" in size, as well as tablets with cases up to 20mm thick.
Click here for more information
Anti-theft feature
Anti-theft feature

Anti-theft feature

Tablet holder with anti-theft features & capable of supporting tablets with screens between 9" and 11" in size, as well as tablets with cases up to 20mm thick.
Tabletop storage bin
Tabletop storage bin

Tabletop storage bin

Tabletop storage bin and handle: 4 removable and interchangeable transducer and gel bottle holders for easy cleaning. Intuitive feature for cable management

Tabletop storage bin

Tabletop storage bin
Tabletop storage bin and handle: 4 removable and interchangeable transducer and gel bottle holders for easy cleaning. Intuitive feature for cable management

Tabletop storage bin

Tabletop storage bin and handle: 4 removable and interchangeable transducer and gel bottle holders for easy cleaning. Intuitive feature for cable management
Click here for more information
Tabletop storage bin
Tabletop storage bin

Tabletop storage bin

Tabletop storage bin and handle: 4 removable and interchangeable transducer and gel bottle holders for easy cleaning. Intuitive feature for cable management
Lumify iOS and Android
Works with Lumify iOS and Android setup

Works with Lumify iOS and Android setup

Works with Lumify iOS and Android setup.

Works with Lumify iOS and Android setup

Works with Lumify iOS and Android setup
Works with Lumify iOS and Android setup.

Works with Lumify iOS and Android setup

Works with Lumify iOS and Android setup.
Click here for more information
Lumify iOS and Android
Works with Lumify iOS and Android setup

Works with Lumify iOS and Android setup

Works with Lumify iOS and Android setup.
Height adjuster

Height adjuster and Tilt Swivel functionality

The tilt and swivel features combined withheight adjustable for flexibility.

Height adjuster and Tilt Swivel functionality

The tilt and swivel features combined withheight adjustable for flexibility.

Height adjuster and Tilt Swivel functionality

The tilt and swivel features combined withheight adjustable for flexibility.
Easy to maneuver

Easy to maneuver

Easy to maneuver

Easy to maneuver

Easy to maneuver

Easy to maneuver

Easy to maneuver

Specifications

Tablet holder
Tablet holder
Dimensions and Features
  • Holds tablet from 9 to 11 inches; with weight up to 1kg
  • Height adjustable for greater flexibility
  • Tilt view: 30 degrees tilt
  • Rotate view: 360 degrees for portrait/Landscape mode
Supporting device dimensions
  • Thickness min: 5.7 mm
  • Thickness max: 20 mm
Supporting devices
  • Apple iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad
  • Panasonic Toughpad FZ-A2
  • Future Pad FPZ10
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
  • Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab ROW
Advanced Cart for Lumify
Advanced Cart for Lumify
Weight
  • 13.8 Kg
Height
  • 1300mm from Tablet holder to the floor
  • 1000mm from Tabletop (with probe holder and storage bin) to floor
Tabletop Storage Bin (Probe holder tray assembly):
  • Dimension: 25cm X 6cm
  • Intuitive feature for cable management
Transducers holder:
  • Diameter: 52mm X 55mm depth
  • Transducers holding capacity: 4
Printer Tray dimension
  • 20cm x 20cm
Lockable storage basket
  • Capacity: 7000 cm³
  • Load capacity: up to 4kg
  • Dimensions top (L x W x H): 335mm X 208mm x 152mm
  • Dimensions bottom (L x W x H): 248mm X 185mm x 152mm
Casters
  • No. of Casters: 5, Twin wheel
  • size: 4"
  • Material: Soft PU
Tablet holder
Tablet holder
Dimensions and Features
  • Holds tablet from 9 to 11 inches; with weight up to 1kg
  • Height adjustable for greater flexibility
  • Tilt view: 30 degrees tilt
  • Rotate view: 360 degrees for portrait/Landscape mode
Supporting device dimensions
  • Thickness min: 5.7 mm
  • Thickness max: 20 mm
Advanced Cart for Lumify
Advanced Cart for Lumify
Weight
  • 13.8 Kg
Height
  • 1300mm from Tablet holder to the floor
  • 1000mm from Tabletop (with probe holder and storage bin) to floor
See all specifications
Tablet holder
Tablet holder
Dimensions and Features
  • Holds tablet from 9 to 11 inches; with weight up to 1kg
  • Height adjustable for greater flexibility
  • Tilt view: 30 degrees tilt
  • Rotate view: 360 degrees for portrait/Landscape mode
Supporting device dimensions
  • Thickness min: 5.7 mm
  • Thickness max: 20 mm
Supporting devices
  • Apple iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad
  • Panasonic Toughpad FZ-A2
  • Future Pad FPZ10
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
  • Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab ROW
Advanced Cart for Lumify
Advanced Cart for Lumify
Weight
  • 13.8 Kg
Height
  • 1300mm from Tablet holder to the floor
  • 1000mm from Tabletop (with probe holder and storage bin) to floor
Tabletop Storage Bin (Probe holder tray assembly):
  • Dimension: 25cm X 6cm
  • Intuitive feature for cable management
Transducers holder:
  • Diameter: 52mm X 55mm depth
  • Transducers holding capacity: 4
Printer Tray dimension
  • 20cm x 20cm
Lockable storage basket
  • Capacity: 7000 cm³
  • Load capacity: up to 4kg
  • Dimensions top (L x W x H): 335mm X 208mm x 152mm
  • Dimensions bottom (L x W x H): 248mm X 185mm x 152mm
Casters
  • No. of Casters: 5, Twin wheel
  • size: 4"
  • Material: Soft PU

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.