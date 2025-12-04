Confident diagnosis of complex oncology/cancer cases with robust clinical tools
Supporting diagnosis of complex cases with robust tools. Cancer patients require constant vigilance. Advanced Visualization Workspace provides updated applications and tools across multiple clinical cases, including screening, diagnosis, tumor progression and treatment response. Automation and AI-enabled tools support you visualize, present, and communicate clinical information for efficient reporting and follow-up (e.g. CT Lung Nodule Assessment, CT Virtual Colonoscopy, CT Liver Analysis, MR Liver Health, MR Advanced Diffusion Analysis, Multi Modality Tumor Tracking and qEASL)