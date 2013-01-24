Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

    For information on Philips consumer products or consumer product support in light of COVID-19, please click here.
    take a breath main
    COVID 19

    Clinical process and technology consulting for COVID-19

    Questions? Contact your Philips representative or call us at +233242439406

    COVID-19 homepage

    Clinical support & resources

    Products & services

    Clinical webinars

    COVID-19 homepage

    Clinical support & resources

    Products & services

    Clinical webinars
    support icon

    Clinical support & resources for COVID-19 management


    Access support for products, including cleaning and disinfecting information, video tutorials and more.
    Ventilation & respiratory care resources
    Critical care & patient monitoring resources
    Critical care & patient monitoring cleaning & disinfecting
    Diagnostic imaging resources and cleaning instructions
    Ultrasound resources and cleaning instructions

    COVID-19 homepage

    Clinical support & resources

    Products & services

    Clinical webinars
    covid image

    Products & services for COVID-19 management


    Explore a comprehensive portfolio of product and service solutions for managing COVID-19 patients.
    Ventilation & respiratory
    At-home screening & remote patient monitoring
    Diagnostic imaging
    Equipment maintenance & remote services
    Patient monitoring and defibrillation
    Tele-ICU & remote critical care
    Ultrasound
    Clinical process and technology consulting

    Clinical and operational process improvement

    Demand and capacity management 

     

    Imaging, cardiovascular, and surgical services need to provide an efficient and cautious approach to addressing the backlog of elective procedures. Our clinical consultants can help with demand and capacity planning and share recommendations based on predictive modeling to support varying demand and help rethink care delivery going forward.

    Clinical leadership support

     

    Our clinical consultants can provide short-term interim leadership to manage ED and ICU departments, lead or support alternative care areas, command/logistics centers, disaster management plans, and more. Our team brings decades of clinical, leadership, teaching, and change management experience.

    Clinical process optimization

     

    Clinical consultants help implement best practices to improve triage processes, increase workflow efficiency and patient capacity, optimize use of monitoring devices, ventilators, and other technology, reduce nonactionable alarms, enhance communications, and support the expanded use of eICUs and central monitoring.

    Explore our services in more detail
    Nurse helping with covid

    Professional services for COVID-19 response
    Supporting hospitals and patients during COVID-19

    Download solutions overview (PDF)

    Healthcare environment planning and design

    Alternate care site planning

     

    Our clinical and design consultants can support planning and activation for new or temporary healthcare sites and the reconfiguration of existing facilities to care for COVID-19 patient needs. Services include equipment/supplies validation**, capacity planning, clinical and patient flow design, spatial and experiential development, staffing models, and more.

    Emergency preparedness

     

    Our team can help lead or support emergency preparedness plans and activation including review of vulnerability threat assessment, planning for modified operations for a slow-down or next surge. Consultants can review safety protocols, experiential and spatial implications, and standard/surge scenarios for pandemics, mass casualties, and other threats.

    Explore our services in more detail

    Technology consulting

    Data analytics and dashboards

     

    Analytics consulting and custom performance dashboards provide data-driven insights on patient volume, scheduling, flow, room utilization, and more including COVID-19 data such as patients presenting with symptoms, confirmed diagnosis, patient origin mapping, and trends.

    Download the overview here
    hts consulting services download image
    transforming analytical data download image
    data analytics consulting services download image

    IT/Technology Services

     

    Advisory support for technology integration, connectivity, and data security. Our team can assist with strategy development, programs implementation, project management, and change management to provide rapid response solutions targeting patients with limited provider access.

    Virtual Health Readiness

     

    Viability assessment, process change recommendations, and implementation support including development of service line opportunities, data analytics, command center environment planning and design, workflow protocols, market analysis, and IT preparation and recommendations.

    Explore our services in more detail

    * Consulting services vary by market, please contact your local Philips representative for details.

    ** Equipment validation will be according to the appropriate OEM specification and/or applicable requirements.

    We're with you

    organized image

    Organized to assist

     
    We've aligned our resources and capabilities to help provide care systems with expedited access to information and healthcare solutions to meet their patient care needs.
    adapting image

    Actively adapting

     
    We're adapting and advancing our products and technologies to help address the complexities of the illness, patient populations and care conditions.
    connections image

    Creating connections

     
    We're leveraging our infrastructure and platforms to connect care teams and help care systems communicate as efficiently as possible as they navigate the preparation, response and recovery efforts.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand