Philips monitoring solutions are relied on worldwide to provide actionable data to enhance efficiencies and patient outcomes. Now you can unlock access to even more clinical support tools, operational and workflow efficiencies by transitioning to the Philips monitoring platform and central stations that make it all possible. Whether you've already made the transition or you're planning to, we're here to show you how your next generation monitoring solutions from Philips can put advanced innovations at your fingertips.
Streamline workflows and save time with fast, flexible access to patient data while automating administrative tasks.
Make the most of your network infrastructure and investments by minimizing downtime and strengthening security to protect what matters most.
Synthesize clinical data to help care teams stratify high-risk patients, connect and collaborate on decisions, and initiate rapid and appropriate interventions.
Discover a suite of capabilities that can be tailored to answer clinical, operational and financial challenges and to improve the lives of patients.
Jackson Memorial Hospital, a teaching hospital in Miami, FL standardized their patient monitoring making clinical documentation of vital signs and cardiac wavestrips more accurate and efficient through the automation of data transmission. This resulted in 5 minutes saved on vitals charting per critical care patient each 24 hour period and 8 hours a day saved for the central monitoring telemetry technicians through automated measurement and export (wavestrip)* Read more on how Philips aims to reduce documentation workload for clinical staff
How can transformative technology make a difference in patient care? Connect with us to learn how the IntelliVue MX patient monitors, as part of the Philips monitoring solution, help improve efficiencies, reduce burden on staff and save valuable time.
*Results from baseline and post time & motion studies conducted by Philips and Jackson Health internal teams in the high acuity units (SICU A, SICU B, CCU). Baseline and post time & motion studies in the Central Monitoring Unit (Tele Tech, time spent on print, cut, paste and interpreting wavestrips). This data is exclusive to Jackson Memorial Hospital.
