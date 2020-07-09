Philips integrates BioIntelliSense tech into its remote patient monitoring systems

Philips announced that it has formed a strategic collaboration with BioIntelliSense to integrate its BioSticker device into the Philips remote patient monitoring systems. This includes a stick-on patch with multi-parameter sensors, which may change how clinicians monitor patient populations living with chronic conditions — including diabetes, cancer and congestive heart failure.

Remote patient monitoring and telehealth-enabled clinical programs offer care teams a sustainable and scalable way to manage patient populations with chronic or complex conditions — and using them is effortless for patients.