How can a people focus bring value to healthcare?

People-centricity can bring higher productivity, more efficient processes and a better care experience for patients, family and staff. These are some of the tangible results we can help your healthcare facility achieve with Ambient Experience. Measured success from our 1500+ installations demonstrates that reducing patient stress can make it easier for them to cooperate and thereby decrease delays and retakes. This can all have a significant impact on your clinical, operational and financial challenges. 

 

Philips evidence-based research approach and people-centric design thinking help facilities uncover new opportunities to improve the patient, family and staff experience. Ambient Experience solutions can benefit many areas – from waiting areas and uptake rooms to procedure and recovery rooms and even entire departments. Our team uses room design guidelines, dynamic lighting, projection and sound to give patients greater control and positive distractions during their journey. In addition, we can provide recommendations for effective staff workflow and storage– all aimed at improving the experience for patients and health professionals alike.

Discuss the opportunities in your hospital

 

Get in touch with one of our consultants to learn how our Ambient Experience solutions can improve your productivity and efficiency, while enhancing the patient and staff experience. After we've received your inquiry we will get back to you within two working days

Our team

Werner Satter

Werner Satter

General Manager Experience Solutions

Werner and his team help hospitals and healthcare systems develop people-centric care solutions to help improve the quality of care delivery. His expertise spans the fields of research, design innovation, new business development, and marketing.

Mary Beth Resimius

Mary Beth Resimius

Business Leader

Mary Beth and her team are responsible for developing and delivering strategic healthcare experience consulting services and solutions. She actively guides the business at a strategic level and engages in customer projects to improving the patient and staff experience.

