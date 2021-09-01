Technology as a Service: Lifecycle technology asset management 

Technology Maximizer plays a key role in healthcare transformation. For example, recent GemSeek research commissioned by Philips found that 86% of customers considered Technology Maximizer to be highly relevant in helping them overcome their key hospital limitations in staying competitive, addressing staff satisfaction and ensuring cybersecurity.2

“Clinicians and hospital leaders know that upgrades are not only vital to the performance and value of these systems, but also an important aspect to ensure that the technology is compliant and safeguarded against security issues,” says Kees Wesdorp, Business Leader, Diagnostic Imaging at Philips. “Technology Maximizer addresses all these concerns while helping our customers make the most of their imaging investments.”