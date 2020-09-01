By Philips ∙ Sep 01, 2020 ∙ 3 min read
The Philips Operational Intelligence approach to servicing connected healthcare operations is based on the understanding that running the effective hospitals of the future necessitates an integrated combination of people, processes and technology. This is especially true when it comes to defining the healthcare educational experiences of tomorrow.
In order to fundamentally transition to the future of changing healthcare work, we must focus on equipping our talent with the right skills and develop specific processes to support that work. “As we accelerate toward digital transformation, the people behind the machines can sometimes get forgotten or left behind,” says Melissa Kenig, Philips Education Services. “The best technological solutions won’t make the impact that’s hoped for if the people operating and using them haven’t been taught how to use them to achieve their outcomes. Research shows that stakeholders who invest in the right mix of skills can help accelerate digital transformation while achieving a happy, motivated workforce.”
Burn out, frustration, overload and a new generation with new expectations. The key factors that healthcare education needs to consider include:
Healthcare professionals, especially the younger workforce, recognize they need to learn new and emerging skills. The Future Health Index 2020 highlights that younger healthcare professionals are aware of the future gaps in their careers, citing four key areas as needing input.1 Skills: 44% say their medical education has not prepared them at all for business administration tasks. Knowledge: 78% only knew “value-based care” by name/a little or nothing at all. Data: 35% don’t know how to use digital patient data to inform patient care. Expectations: 41% disagree or neither agree nor disagree that the reality of their career lives up to their hopes and expectations.
Leading organizations are taking steps to deliver more personal, motivating and future-forward continuing education in partnership with medical device manufacturers such as Philips. At Philips Education Services, we believe that the future of learning will demand a blended learning approach to ensure existing and future competencies and capabilities are developed. Our key continuing education recommendations for senior leaders are:
[1] The Future Health Index is commissioned by Philips. The 2020 study comprises original research via a survey of 2,867 healthcare professionals under the age of 40 years old across 15 countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa and the United States of America.
