When every second counts, respond to emergencies quickly and confidently
Philips Emergency Care family of products help you respond to emergencies quickly and effectively wherever they occur. We offer a wide range of innovative, evidence-based emergency care and resuscitation solutions. We support you with clinical training, services, accessories and programs to help give those you treat the best chance of returning to an active, normal life.
In a cardiac emergency, HeartStart AEDs are a partner by your side to guide you through the process with a simple, step-by-step process.
Learn more about Philips monitor/defibrillators, designed for rapid response, flexible and rugged enough for a range of environments and acuities.
Our data management solutions help analyze data to generate meaningful insights. Learn how Philips Emergency Care Data Management can help you.