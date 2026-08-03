When a call comes in, they need to quickly, confidently assess many unknowns, from the patient’s condition to the environment. Philips ALS Solutions provide responders with the tools they can depend on to keep them informed and connected – anytime, anywhere in the field. Philips ALS Solutions are designed to be easy to use for rapid response, flexible and rugged enough for a range of needs. With cutting-edge, two-way communication capabilities for secure data transfer, to support confident decision-making. From outside of the hospital to the hospital, from first responders to clinicians.