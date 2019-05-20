Home
See clearly. Treat optimally.

 

SCAI 2019

May 19-22 | Booth #706

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

As the leader in image guided therapy, we empower you to improve treatment through integrated solutions that help you see clearly and treat optimally allowing you to decide, guide, treat and confirm the right therapy for each patient at the point of care. Our goal is to help you deliver seamless care for better patient outcomes, because there is always a way to make life better.

 

Visit Philips at SCAI 2019, booth #706, to see how we‘re bringing this goal to life.

Philips educational dinner symposium


Residual ischemia post PCI: Is it just a number or are there clinical implications? Lessons learned from DEFINE PCI

Monday, May 20, 2019

7:30 – 9:00 pm

 

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Room: Gracia 4

 

Chair: Dr. Jasvindar Singh, Barnes-Jewish

Featured speakers: Dr. Allen Jeremias, Dr. Jeffrey Moses, Dr. Arnold Seto, Dr. Habib Samady

 

Expert physicians will discuss the DEFINE PCI study outcomes and the use of various technologies including advanced imaging, physiology, co-registration and vessel preparation to optimize outcomes.

Philips hands-on training pavilion


Contemporary use of technologies for complex PCI

May 20-22, 2019

 

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

Room: Brera 5

 

Discuss with expert physicians how Philips’ specialty coronary diagnostic and therapy devices help you see clearly and treat optimally during case examples and hands-on opportunities. Attend one of the training sessions by registering online or visiting Brera 5 during SCAI. Limited room available.

Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 – 11:15 am
Advance beyond the angiogram: techniques and case examples with Dr. Allen Jeremias
12:15 – 1:00 pm
Open exploration with Philips
1:00 – 2:15 pm
Plaque modification tips and tricks in complex PCI and case examples with Dr. Kevin J. Croce
3:00 – 4:15 pm
Fellows course: The future of functional guidance and treatment is now with Dr. Jasvindar Singh
4:15 – 5:00 pm
Open exploration with Philips
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 – 11:15 am
Plaque modification tips and tricks in complex PCI and case examples with Dr. Kevin J. Croce
12:15 – 1:00 pm
Open exploration with Philips
1:00 – 2:15 pm
Advance beyond the angiogram: techniques and case examples with Dr. Arnold Seto
3:00 – 4:15 pm
Fellows course: The future of functional guidance and treatment is now with Dr. Arnold Seto
4:15 – 5:00 pm
Open exploration with Philips
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 – 11:15 am
Advance beyond the angiogram: techniques and case examples with Dr. Kevin J. Croce
12:15 – 1:00 pm
Open exploration with Philips
1:00 – 2:15 pm
Plaque modification tips and tricks in complex PCI and case examples with Dr. Arnold Seto 
2:15 – 3:30 pm
Open exploration with Philips
Experience our new IntraSight applications platform

IntraSight
Introducing the IntraSight interventional applications platform. Integrating physiology and imaging into your workflow should be smart, simple and seamless.  Intelligent data to see clearly. Smart decisions to treat optimally.

Additional featured solutions:

