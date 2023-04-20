Discover a variety of comprehensive and convenient learning options designed to fit your schedule and preferences, ensuring you stay at the forefront of contemporary practice. Elevate your skills, advance your career, and optimize patient care with Philips Image Guided Therapy Devices Academy (IGTD Academy)—where education drives excellence.
Gain immediate access to IGTD Academy to begin your learning journey
Registration
Click on the “Create Account” button to enroll today
Process
Fill out the registration form and follow the prompts to complete your setup.
Confirmation
You'll receive a welcome email with your login details for immediate access.
