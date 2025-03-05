Philips Support

My skin is irritated after using my Philips shaver

If you are a new user of the Philips shaver, or you have replaced the shaving heads, keep in mind that your skin needs to adapt to the (new) shaving heads. This means that your skin may feel slightly irritated in the beginning. Allow yourself an adjustment period of two to three weeks with your new Philips shaver system. You may also use Aloe Vera cream/lotion, a gentle moisturiser or an alcohol-free aftershave lotion to minimise skin irritation after shaving. Also consider allowing some adjustment time to give the skin to recover between sessions.



Follow the tips below to get the best result out of your Philips shaver and to avoid discomfort and irritation.