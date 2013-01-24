Fits little mouths and hands
The Philips Avent BPA-Free Classic range of teethers SCF882/01 massage your baby's sore gums throughout their different teething stages. The colourful, playful designs perfectly fit your baby's hands and mouth to help soothe teething pain. See all benefits
The Philips Avent BPA-Free Classic range of teethers SCF882/01 massage your baby's sore gums throughout their different teething stages. The colourful, playful designs perfectly fit your baby's hands and mouth to help soothe teething pain. See all benefits
This teether is ergonomic for your baby to hold with round edges. This means it is also easy to clean and the shape doesn't allow your baby to get trapped easily. Just rinse with warm water and it is ready to use again!
This gel-filled teether can be cooled in a refrigerator to provide cool pressure to soothe your baby's teething pains. The different textures also give varying levels of pressure to suit your baby's liking.
BPA-free — following EU Directive 2011/8/EU.
