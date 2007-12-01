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  • Sleek, comfortable backpack Sleek, comfortable backpack Sleek, comfortable backpack

    Philips Avent Avent BackPack

    SCD138/60

    Sleek, comfortable backpack

    Designed to keep changing essentials on-hand when you are out and about with your baby. Comfortable, lightweight design with padded yet breathable back and shoulder straps. Easy to organize with quick access to front and main compartments.

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    Philips Avent Avent BackPack

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    Sleek, comfortable backpack

    Lightweight backpack with stylish design

    • Black
    Ensures bottles stay warm or cool

    Ensures bottles stay warm or cool

    3M Thinsulate™ pocket keeps two Avent Bottles of pre-boiled hot water warm or cold ready-mixed formula/breast milk cool for several hours.

    Sleek, slim and versatile design

    Sleek, slim and versatile design

    Perfect for day trips with baby or just when you’re out and about.

    Made of lightweight, wipe clean nylon

    Made of lightweight, wipe clean nylon

    Easy to organize

    Enjoy quick, easy access to front and main compartments.

    Keeps changing essentials on-hand

    Large removable baby changing mat and drawstring laundry bag.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      China
      Yes

    • What is included

      Backpack
      1  pcs
      Baby changing mat
      1  pcs
      Laundry bag
      1  pcs
      Removable strap pocket
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • 6 - 12 months
      • 0 - 6 months

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