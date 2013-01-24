Home
AquaTouch

Wet and dry electric shaver

S5070/04
  • Wet or Dry, Protective Shave Wet or Dry, Protective Shave Wet or Dry, Protective Shave
    Wet or Dry, Protective Shave

    The AquaTouch shaver protects your skin while you enjoy a refreshing shave. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded profile heads glides smoothly across, and they're designed to protect your skin. See all benefits

    Wet or Dry, Protective Shave

    The AquaTouch shaver protects your skin while you enjoy a refreshing shave. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded profile heads glides smoothly across, and they're designed to protect your skin. See all benefits

      Protects 10 X better versus a regular blade

      • ComfortCut Blade System
      • 40 min cordless use/1 hr charge
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      Shave closely without nicks and cuts. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded head profile glides smoothly across, while protecting your skin.

      Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet and Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet—with gel or foam—even under the shower.

      Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our ComfortCut blades with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

      5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on the neck and jaw line.

      Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It's ideal for maintaining your moustache and trimming your sideburns.

      You'll have 40+ minutes of running time – that's about 13 shaves – on a one-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

      Shave for longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

      The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 1-level Battery Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

      All of our shavers come with a 2 year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        ComfortCut Blade System
        Contour following
        5-direction Flex Heads
        SkinComfort
        • Aquatec Wet and Dry
        • SkinProtection System

      • Accessories

        SmartClick
        Precision trimmer
        Maintenance
        Protective cap

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • 1 level battery indicator
        • Battery low indicator
        • Travel lock indicator
        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Operation
        Unplug before use

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip and handling
        Colour
        Charcoal Grey - Aquatic Blue

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Battery Type
        NiMH
        Run time
        40 min/13 shaves
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
        • Rechargeable
        Max power consumption
        9  W
        Stand-by power
        0.1  W

      • Service

        2 year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH50

          • Protects 10x better versus a regular blade — test done in Germany 2015, after 21 days acclimation

