arcitec

Electric shaver

RQ1095/22
    For men who only want the very best, arcitec combines Flex and Pivot Action with the Triple-track shaving heads for a perfectly close shave, even on the neck.

      The best shaver from the world's no. 1

      Perfectly close, even on the neck

      • With Jet Clean system
      • With LED display
      Flex and Pivot Action follows every curve

      Flex and Pivot Action follows every curve

      Three independently flexing heads in a shaving unit that swivels with full range of motion. This unique combination ensures optimum skin contact in curved areas to catch even the most problematic neck hair.

      Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

      Triple-Track shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

      The three shaving tracks of the Triple-Track shaving heads offer 50% more shaving surface than standard, single track rotary shaving heads.

      Super Lift & Cut technology

      Super Lift & Cut technology

      The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

      Precision Cutting System

      Precision Cutting System

      The electric shaver has ultra-thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

      Precision tube trimmer

      Precision tube trimmer

      Patented tube trimmer technology for great precision and manoeuvrability. Perfect for contouring and trimming moustache and sideburns.

      Washable shaver

      Washable shaver

      The waterproof shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • Triple-Track shaving heads
        • Precision Cutting System
        • Super Lift & Cut technology
        Contour following
        • Flex and Pivot Action
        • Pivoting shaving unit
        Styling
        Skin-friendly precision trimmer

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • Charge indicator
        • Replace shaving heads indicator
        • Travel lock
        Charging
        • Rechargeable
        • Quick charge
        Charging
        1 hour
        Shaving time
        21 days
        Cleaning
        • Automatic Cleaning System
        • Washable
        • Cleaning indicator

      • Design

        Material
        • Brushed stainless steel housing shell
        • Real carbon fibre side panels
        Finishing
        • Mirror coated display
        • LED Display

      • Accessories

        Stand
        • Power Pod
        • Jet Clean System
        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

