Multigroom series 3000

3-in-1 Beard and Detail trimmer

QG3322/13
  All-in-one beard and detail trimmer
    All-in-one beard and detail trimmer

    Try out different beard, moustache and sideburn styles with this all-in-one trimmer. 3 attachments give you the possibility of easily trying many different looks. See all benefits

      All-in-one beard and detail trimmer

      3-in-1 waterproof trimmer for maximum versatility

      • 2 attachments and 1 comb
      • cordless, fully washable
      • skin-friendly blades
      • 60 mins' cordless use/10-hr charge
      Use the full-size trimmer without a comb to complete your style and get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard.

      Trim your beard to exactly the length you want, by locking in the setting that suits your desired look. The beard and stubble comb offers 18 length settings from 1 mm to 18 mm, with precisely 1 mm between each setting.

      Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.

      Get a gentle trim that is high on performance. Blades are self-sharpening and made of finely ground chromium steel, giving you lasting performance. Their rounded tips and combs ensure smooth, protected contact with your skin.

      Our new blades reduce friction to give you up to 70% more run time than previous models.

      Simply rinse the blades and combs after each use for long-lasting performance.

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.

      Technical Specifications

      • Create the look you want

        Number of attachments/combs
        2 attachments and 1 comb
        Styling tools
        • Trimmer
        • Rotary nose trimmer
        • 18-setting beard and stubble comb
        Number of length settings
        18 integrated length settings
        Facial styling
        • Detailed styling
        • Goatee
        • Long beard
        • Moustache
        • Sharp lines
        • Short beard
        • Stubbled look

      • Trimming performance

        Skin-friendly blades
        For a gentle trim

      • Ease of use

        Wet and Dry
        Fully washable
        Display
        Charging indicator

      • Design

        Colour
        Black with silver details
        Handle
        Easy grip

      • Power

        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Run time
        60 minutes
        Charging
        10 hours full charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Service

        2 year guarantee
        Yes
        No oil needed
        Yes

          Awards

