Hairclipper series 1000

Hair clipper

QC5015/10
    This new hair clipper QC5015 from Philips allows you to create any style you want in up to 8 length settings from 0-21 mm. With the additional beard-trimming comb you can also trim your beard with ease.

      Hair and beard

      Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for precise results

      Self-sharpening stainless steel blades ensure a precise and even result every time.

      Beard trimming comb with 7 length settings

      The additional beard trimming comb allows you to trim your beard with ease. It has 7 lock-in length settings for your convenience.

      8 integrated length settings up to 21 mm

      Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power system

        Usage
        Corded/cordless
        Charging time
        8 hours
        Running time
        35 minutes

      • Maintenance

        Lubrication
        Blades need no oiling
        Guarantee
        2-year worldwide guarantee

      • Accessories

        Barber tools
        Styling comb and scissors

