Philips Sonicare HydroClean

Standard sonic toothbrush heads

HX6002
  • In-between Clean In-between Clean In-between Clean
    The unique brush head design helps dislodge plaque and food particles in between teeth. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    The unique brush head design helps dislodge plaque and food particles in between teeth. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    In-between Clean

    • 2 pack
    Snap-on brush head

    Snap-on brush head

    Easy brush head placement and handle cleaning

    Reminder bristles ensure you are getting an effective clean

    Reminder bristles ensure you are getting an effective clean

    Reminder bristles let you know when to replace the brush head. After three months of normal use bristles exhibit fatigue, and brush heads are less effective. Replace your brush head every 3 months.

    Brush head design maximises sonic motion

    Brush head design maximises sonic motion

    Thoughtful design and precision engineering ensure that when these Philips Sonicare replacement brushes are combined with the sonic motion and flexible brushing modes, you get a thorough clean.

    Hydroguides help dislodge plaque and food particles

    HydroGuides work with our patented sonic technology to direct toothpaste and water between teeth to help you clean those tight spaces. While they don't replace flossing, they can help give you a better clean between teeth.

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions brush head packaging
      21.6 h x 7.0 w x 2.2 d  cm
      Weight brush head packaging
      0.056  kg

    • Technical specifications

      Operating time
      For optimal results, a new brush head is recommended every three months.
      Replacement
      Reminder Bristles fade when a replacement is needed.

    • Items Included

      Hygienic travel cap
      1  pcs

    • Ease of use

      Suitable for these models
      • FlexCare+
      • FlexCare
      • HealthyWhite
      • HydroClean
      • EasyClean
      • DiamondClean

