Sensiflex

Sonicare Brush heads

HX2014
  Sensiflex replacement brushes
    Sensiflex Sonicare Brush heads

    HX2014
    Sensiflex replacement brushes

    Sensiflex replacement brushes. Replace the brush head of your Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush every 6 months for optimal performance.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Sensiflex Sonicare Brush heads

    Sensiflex replacement brushes

    Sensiflex replacement brushes. Replace the brush head of your Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush every 6 months for optimal performance. See all benefits

      Sensiflex replacement brushes

      Sonicare toothbrush replacement head

      • 4-pack
      Gum Protection system

      Gum Protection system

      Philips Sonicare's patented Gum Protection system adjusts to maintain optimal brushing pressure

      Cleans visible teeth surfaces

      Cleans visible teeth surfaces

      Cleans visible teeth surfaces while the active tip targets hard-to-reach plaque in between teeth.

      Naturally whiter teeth

      Naturally whiter teeth

      Technical Specifications

      • Cleaning performance

        Brush heads
        4

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.