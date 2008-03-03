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Discontinued

SalonDry Pro ACHairdryer

HP4992/00

The dryer hairdressers would use at home

Want to dry your hair like the professionals? The SalonDry Pro – with 2000W of drying power coupled with a super professional AC motor – is the hairdryer you need if you’re looking to recreate that salon style blow dry.

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SalonDry Pro AC

The dryer hairdressers would use at home

  • 2000W

Professional 2000W for perfect salon results

Professional 2000W for perfect salon results

This 2000W professional hairdryer creates a powerful airflow. The resulting combination of power and speed makes drying and styling your hair quicker and easier.

Professional AC motor for 50% longer lifetime

Professional AC motor for 50% longer lifetime

This type of motor is specially developed for the professional market and brings you several benefits. Most important, it has a longer lifespan than usual motors which lengthens the lifetime your hairdryer by 50%. On top of this, is also has an extra powerful airflow for fast and effective drying.

Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

Six flexible speed and temperature settings for full control

The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.

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