Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

SalonDry Compact

Hairdryer

HP4961/00
  • Quick and easy drying for great results Quick and easy drying for great results Quick and easy drying for great results
    -{discount-value}

    SalonDry Compact Hairdryer

    HP4961/00

    Quick and easy drying for great results

    The SalonDry Compact combines 1600 W of quick drying power with a sleek, easy-to-use design. Small really is beautiful. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    SalonDry Compact Hairdryer

    Quick and easy drying for great results

    The SalonDry Compact combines 1600 W of quick drying power with a sleek, easy-to-use design. Small really is beautiful. See all benefits

    Quick and easy drying for great results

    The SalonDry Compact combines 1600 W of quick drying power with a sleek, easy-to-use design. Small really is beautiful. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    SalonDry Compact Hairdryer

    Quick and easy drying for great results

    The SalonDry Compact combines 1600 W of quick drying power with a sleek, easy-to-use design. Small really is beautiful. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all hair-dryers
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Quick and easy drying for great results

      SalonDry Compact

      • 1600 W
      1600 W for gentle drying

      1600 W for gentle drying

      This 1600 W hairdryer creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.

      2 flexible speed settings for careful drying

      2 flexible speed settings for careful drying

      Careful drying with 2 flexible speed settings

      Cool Shot sets your style

      Cool Shot sets your style

      A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

      Compact design for easy handling

      Compact design for easy handling

      Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.

      Easy storage hook

      Easy storage hook

      1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

      1.8 m cord for maximum flexibility

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        1600  W
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Voltage
        110-127 and 220-240  V

      • Features

        Cool shot
        Yes
        Hanging loop
        Yes

      • Service

        2 year guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.