Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Sandwich maker

HD2415/80
  • Have it your way, exactly your way Have it your way, exactly your way Have it your way, exactly your way
    -{discount-value}

    Sandwich maker

    HD2415/80

    Have it your way, exactly your way

    Have your sandwiches just the way you want them. Place any sandwich you like between the large plates and select your preferred timing. The non-stick, removable, dishwasher safe plates make cleaning easier than ever before. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Sandwich maker

    Have it your way, exactly your way

    Have your sandwiches just the way you want them. Place any sandwich you like between the large plates and select your preferred timing. The non-stick, removable, dishwasher safe plates make cleaning easier than ever before. See all benefits

    Have it your way, exactly your way

    Have your sandwiches just the way you want them. Place any sandwich you like between the large plates and select your preferred timing. The non-stick, removable, dishwasher safe plates make cleaning easier than ever before. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Sandwich maker

    Have it your way, exactly your way

    Have your sandwiches just the way you want them. Place any sandwich you like between the large plates and select your preferred timing. The non-stick, removable, dishwasher safe plates make cleaning easier than ever before. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all sandwich-maker
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Have it your way, exactly your way

      Set the timer for delicious sandwiches

      • 900 W
      Vertical, compact storage

      Vertical, compact storage

      Vertical, compact storage.

      Fits all kinds of sandwiches thanks to the large plates

      Fits all kinds of sandwiches thanks to the large plates.

      Quick and delicious results thanks to the 900 Watts of power

      Quick and delicious results thanks to the 900 Watts of power.

      Digital timer with audible ready-signal

      Digital timer with audible ready-signal.

      Power-on and ready-to-use lights

      Power-on and ready-to-use lights.

      Easy cleaning thanks to removable, dishwasher-safe plates

      Easy cleaning thanks to removable, dishwasher-safe plates.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Non-stick coated plates
        Yes
        Cool touch handle
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Anti-slip feet
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.9  m

      • Design specifications

        Colour(s)
        White/yellow
        Materials
        Phenolic housing

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.