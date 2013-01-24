Home
Pressurised ironing system

GC6440
  Double your ironing speed with pressurised steam
    Pressurised ironing system

    GC6440

    Double your ironing speed with pressurised steam

    Have all the convenience of a compact and portable sized system iron and double your ironing speed with pressurised steam.

    Pressurised ironing system

    Double your ironing speed with pressurised steam

    Have all the convenience of a compact and portable sized system iron and double your ironing speed with pressurised steam. See all benefits

    Double your ironing speed with pressurised steam

    Have all the convenience of a compact and portable sized system iron and double your ironing speed with pressurised steam. See all benefits

    Pressurised ironing system

    Double your ironing speed with pressurised steam

    Have all the convenience of a compact and portable sized system iron and double your ironing speed with pressurised steam. See all benefits

      Double your ironing speed with pressurised steam

      Compact powerful ironing system with Carry-lock

      • Carry-lock
      • ECO
      Ergonomic and lightweight 1.2 kg iron

      Ergonomic and lightweight 1.2 kg iron

      The ergonomic design of the iron facilitates comfortable ironing by putting less strain on the wrist. The upwardly sloping handle ensures a natural position reducing strain during ironing. The iron design also prevents the repetitive movements caused by placing an iron on its heel. The iron is light (1.2 kg) for an easy and comfortable ironing experience.

      Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

      Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

      Double your ironing speed with pressurised steam. Pressurised steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.

      Continuous steam up to 100 g/min

      Continuous steam up to 100 g/min

      The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology used in the Philips steam generator iron produces powerful steam, making ironing quicker, easier and better.

      Lock your iron securely to the base station

      Lock your iron securely to the base station

      Your steam generator iron comes with a safety carry lock. You can lock your iron safely on the base, making it safer and reducing the risk of people touching the hot soleplate. You can also carry the steam generator easily.

      Easy set-up and storage

      Easy set-up and storage

      Easy set-up and storage

      Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption

      Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption

      Save 20% energy and 40% water consumption by selecting the eco-setting on your Philips Iron. The eco-setting offers the most energy efficient way to obtain perfect ironing results.

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

      Variable steam settings to suit every garment

      Variable steam settings to suit every garment.

      Technical Specifications

      • Comfortable ironing

        Anti-scale management
        Easy Rinse
        Cord length
        1.9  m
        Ergonomic iron design
        Ergonomically designed iron for comfortable ironing
        Hose length
        1.7  m
        Safe in use
        Overheat safety stop
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        800  ml

      • Crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 100 gr/min
        Pressurised Steam
        Up to 4  Bar
        Soleplate
        Optimal vent pattern
        Vertical Steam
        Continuous vertical steam

      • Easy to use

        Control
        • Steam ready light
        • Temperature ready light
        • Variable steam settings
        • Water tank empty light
        Easy to set up and store
        • Carry-lock
        • Compact design
        • Easy cord and hose storage
        Reaching tricky areas
        • Button groove
        • Steam tip

      • Smooth gliding

        Soleplate
        Non-stick soleplate

      • Technical specifications

        Boiler wattage
        1370
        Frequency
        50–60
        Iron wattage
        800
        Start-up time
        6
        Voltage
        220 - 240

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions
        319 x 199 x 166
        Product weight
        5.25

