Power with precision
For easy removal of the toughest creases, this powerful Philips steam iron with Ionic DeepSteam is just what you need. Together with the SteamGlide soleplate, it gives you great gliding with powerful steam, reaching deep into the garment See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Power with precision
For easy removal of the toughest creases, this powerful Philips steam iron with Ionic DeepSteam is just what you need. Together with the SteamGlide soleplate, it gives you great gliding with powerful steam, reaching deep into the garment See all benefits
Power with precision
For easy removal of the toughest creases, this powerful Philips steam iron with Ionic DeepSteam is just what you need. Together with the SteamGlide soleplate, it gives you great gliding with powerful steam, reaching deep into the garment See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Power with precision
For easy removal of the toughest creases, this powerful Philips steam iron with Ionic DeepSteam is just what you need. Together with the SteamGlide soleplate, it gives you great gliding with powerful steam, reaching deep into the garment See all benefits
The ionisation process creates smaller steam particles that reach deeper into the fabric. This means even the toughest creases are removed easily.
Your Philips steam iron's Drip-Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.
The Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.
The Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti-scale pills and an easy-to-use calc clean function.
Steam boost up to 100 g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.
Fast and powerful crease removal
Easy to use
Calc management
Technical specifications