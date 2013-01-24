Home
Steam iron

GC4330
  • Power with precision Power with precision Power with precision
    Steam iron with special steam tip to get steam into every little detail. Very high continuous steam output (40 g), extra powerful shot of concentrated steam (100 g), elongated steam slots and special safety features.

    Steam iron with special steam tip to get steam into every little detail. Very high continuous steam output (40 g), extra powerful shot of concentrated steam (100 g), elongated steam slots and special safety features.

      Easy reach steam tip

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Your Philips steam iron's Drip-Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      The Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

      Less refilling with very large 350 ml water tank

      Less refilling with the very large 350 ml water tank, so you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Extra long 3 m cord for maximum reach

      With the extra-long 3-m cord of your Philips iron, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!

      The steam tip lets you iron in hard-to-reach areas

      The unique steam tip combines a pointed front soleplate with special steam slots in the tip to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas, for the best ironing results.

      Automatic Anti-Calc system

      Automatic Anti-Calc system.

      Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

      The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.

      Technical Specifications

      • Comfortable ironing

        Additional comfort
        • 360 degree cord freedom
        • Soft grip
        Anti-scale management
        Double Active Calc System
        Cord length
        3  m
        No leakage
        Drip-stop system
        Safe in use
        • Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended
        • Exceeds international drop test standards
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        350  ml

      • Crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 40 gr/min
        Reaching tricky areas
        Steam tip
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam Boost
        Up to 100 gr/min
        Vertical Steam
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Fast heat-up
        Yes

      • Smooth gliding

        Soleplate
        Careeza soleplate

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50–60
        Power
        2400
        Voltage
        220 - 240

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions
        303 x 120 x 152
        Product weight
        1.70

