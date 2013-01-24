Home
Philips Walita

Steam iron

GC2560
Walita
Walita
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Walita Steam iron

    GC2560

    Simple, fast and effective

    For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 95 g steam boost, 2100 W for constant high steam and Double Active Calc system, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

      Longer-lasting steam performance

      • Auto Shut Off
      Constant high steam output

      Constant high steam output

      2100 Watt enables constant high steam output.

      Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      The Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti-scale pills and an easy-to-use calc clean function.

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      Steam boost up to 95 g for the most stubborn creases

      Steam boost up to 95 g for the most stubborn creases

      Continuous steam up to 32 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 32 g/min for better crease removal.

      Technical Specifications

      • Comfortable ironing

        Additional comfort
        360 degree cord freedom
        Anti-scale management
        Double Active Calc System
        Cord length
        2  m
        No leakage
        Drip-stop system
        Safe in use
        • Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended
        • Exceeds international drop test standards
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

      • Crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 32 gr/min
        Reaching tricky areas
        Pointed tip
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam Boost
        Up to 95 gr/min
        Vertical Steam
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Control
        • Temperature ready light
        • Variable steam settings
        Fast heat-up
        Yes
        Reaching tricky areas
        Button groove

      • Smooth gliding

        Soleplate
        Non-stick soleplate

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50–60
        Power
        2100
        Voltage
        220 - 240

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions
        29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5
        Product weight
        1.2

