Dry iron

GC135
    Dry iron

    GC135

    Simple, fast and effective

    This high quality lightweight iron is designed to iron your clothes in a simple and effective way.

      Simple, fast and effective

      Lightweight, quality iron

      Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

      Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

      The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy.

      Iron temperature-ready light

      Iron temperature-ready light

      Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

      Aluminium soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics

      Aluminium soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics

      The durable aluminium soleplate easily glides over all fabrics and is scratch-resistant and easy to clean.

      1100 W Powerful iron

      1100 W Powerful iron

      1100 W Powerful Philips iron

      Cast-in soleplate technology

      Cast-in soleplate technology for faster and uniform heating

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast and powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        Aluminium
        Power
        950-1100  W

      • Easy to use

        Power cord length
        1.8  m

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        0.76  kg
        Product dimensions
        25.5 x 11.1 x 12.8  cm
        Voltage
        220 - 240

