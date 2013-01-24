Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

ErgoFit

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC9252/01
  • Maximum comfort, minimum effort Maximum comfort, minimum effort Maximum comfort, minimum effort
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    ErgoFit Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC9252/01

    Maximum comfort, minimum effort

    Feel the relief of more comfortable cleaning See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    ErgoFit Bagless vacuum cleaner

    Maximum comfort, minimum effort

    Feel the relief of more comfortable cleaning See all benefits

    Maximum comfort, minimum effort

    Feel the relief of more comfortable cleaning See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    ErgoFit Bagless vacuum cleaner

    Maximum comfort, minimum effort

    Feel the relief of more comfortable cleaning See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all bagless-vacuum-cleaner
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Maximum comfort, minimum effort

      With ComfortControl handle for easier cleaning

      • RemoteControl
      Ergonomically designed ComfortControl handle

      Ergonomically designed ComfortControl handle

      This ergonomically designed handle helps to prevent strain on wrists. It offers effortless single handed manoeuvring. Enjoy easier cleaning.

      Fingertip controls in the handle

      Fingertip controls in the handle

      Via the buttons in the handle you can easily operate your vacuum cleaner — without bending!

      Rotating hose connection for easier manoeuvring

      Rotating hose connection for easier manoeuvring

      This hose has a pivoting connection to the handle and therefore allows for easier manoeuvring and less wrist strain.

      2000-Watt motor generating max. 375 Watts suction power

      2000-Watt motor generating max. 375 Watts suction power

      Very efficient 2000 Watt motor, generating a suction power of max. 375 Watt.

      Hygienic semi-automatic filter-cleaning system

      Hygienic semi-automatic filter-cleaning system

      Effortlessly maintain optimal suction power by unclogging the filter without touching the dust.

      Exceptionally silent bagless — only 76 dB

      Exceptionally silent bagless — only 76 dB

      The sound level of this product is very low within its category.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Colour
        Dark raven

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        1.5  l
        Exhaust filter
        Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 washable filter
        Filter cleaning system
        Manual rattle system
        Filter type
        Gore-Tex HEPA 10
        HEPA AirSeal
        Yes

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On handgrip
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive nozzle

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        37  l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        1800  W
        Input power (max)
        2000  W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        76  dB
        Suction power (max)
        375  W
        Vacuum (max)
        33  kPa

      • Usability

        Action radius
        11.5  m
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Cord length
        8  m
        Tube coupling
        Button
        Handgrip
        ComfortControl handle
        Power control
        Electronic on handgrip
        Tube type
        Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Rubber

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        7.5  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Brush, crevice and small nozzle
      • At handgrip
      • Nozzle

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.