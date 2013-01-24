Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Performer

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC9160/01
  • The highest suction power ever The highest suction power ever The highest suction power ever
    -{discount-value}

    Performer Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC9160/01

    The highest suction power ever

    The highest suction power ever, resulting in effortless cleaning: this is what the Philips Performer is all about. Combined with a hygienic filter and easy dust bag removal system the Performer takes care of all your dust and dirt. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Performer Vacuum cleaner with bag

    The highest suction power ever

    The highest suction power ever, resulting in effortless cleaning: this is what the Philips Performer is all about. Combined with a hygienic filter and easy dust bag removal system the Performer takes care of all your dust and dirt. See all benefits

    The highest suction power ever

    The highest suction power ever, resulting in effortless cleaning: this is what the Philips Performer is all about. Combined with a hygienic filter and easy dust bag removal system the Performer takes care of all your dust and dirt. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Performer Vacuum cleaner with bag

    The highest suction power ever

    The highest suction power ever, resulting in effortless cleaning: this is what the Philips Performer is all about. Combined with a hygienic filter and easy dust bag removal system the Performer takes care of all your dust and dirt. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all bag-vacuum-cleaner
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      The highest suction power ever

      500 Watt suction power for effortless cleaning

      • 2200 W
      • 500-W suction power
      • HEPA 13 filter
      2200 Watt motor generating max. 500 Watt suction power

      2200 Watt motor generating max. 500 Watt suction power

      Highly efficient 2200 Watt motor generates max. 500 Watt suction power for perfect cleaning results.

      s-bag in XXL 4-litre capacity for long-lasting performance

      s-bag in XXL 4-litre capacity for long-lasting performance

      This large dust bag capacity allows you to make optimal use of your dust bag, which means you have to change it less frequently.

      TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

      TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

      The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimised airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.

      ECARF Seal of Quality for trusted results

      ECARF Seal of Quality for trusted results

      This ECARF certified vacuum cleaner guarantees with 99.95% certainty that almost all the air in the room will be filtered along with the normal vacuum action. This removes almost all allergens from carpets, furniture and other spaces in your house.

      Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 filter, 99.95% filtration

      Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 filter, 99.95% filtration

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Colour
        Dark denim

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        s-bag
        Exhaust filter
        Ultra Clean Air HEPA 13 filter
        Dust capacity
        4  l

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Accessory storage
        On handgrip
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive nozzle

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        47  l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        2000  W
        Input power (max)
        2200  W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        78  dB
        Suction power (max)
        500  W
        Vacuum (max)
        34  kPa

      • Usability

        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Clean Comfort cassette
        Yes
        Tube coupling
        Button
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Tube type
        Metal lacquered 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Action radius
        12  m
        Cord length
        9  m

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        6.3  kg
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        500 x 320 x 280  mm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.