SpeedPro Max Aqua

Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

FC6904/01
  • Fastest cordless vacuum* Fastest cordless vacuum* Fastest cordless vacuum*
    SpeedPro Max Aqua Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

    Fastest cordless vacuum*

    Finish faster with our 3-in-1 cordless vacuum. Our powerful 360° suction nozzle captures dust and dirt faster from all sides. From hard floors to carpets, make every move count. Unique vacuum and mop system tackles multiple dirt types at once. See all benefits

      Fastest cordless vacuum*

      with 3-in-1 cleaning

      • 360° suction nozzle
      • 25.2 V, up to 75 min runtime
      • 3-in-1: vacuum, mop and handheld
      • TurboPet Nozzle
      360° suction nozzle captures dust and dirt faster

      Up to 75 min* of powerful cleaning with 25.2 V Li-Ion battery

      High-performance 25.2 V lithium ion batteries provide up to 75 minutes Eco runtime, 35 min in normal mode and 25 min in Turbo mode before you recharge.

      PowerBlade digital motor creates high airflow (>1000 L/min)

      PowerBlade is a digital motor engineered for unmatched high airflow (>1000 L/min) that produces 360° suction at the nozzle. Register at Philips.com within 3 months of purchase and enjoy a free 5-year motor warranty!

      For multiple dust types, incl. AquaBoost for tougher dirt

      The unique vacuum and mop system controls the water release to maintain optimal wetness for all hard floors throughout the cleaning. The microfibre pads can be washed by hand or in the washing machine.

      Fast reach everywhere, even under low furniture

      SpeedPro Max is flexible and easy to manoeuvre. The dust bucket is on top, which allows for a lower angle and it even goes fully flat on the floor to reach under low furniture.

      PowerCyclone 8 - our most powerful bagless technology

      PowerCyclone 8 technology - our best bagless vacuum cleaning technology now in a cordless stick, to keep stronger suction for longer.

      Integrated handheld unit, crevice tool and brush

      Accessories are simple to use with one click. The detachable handheld unit makes SpeedPro Max two devices in one. The brush attachment is integrated into the tube so it's always at hand.

      LED nozzle reveals hidden dust and dirt

      Dust, fluff, hair and crumbs are easy to spot and eliminate with LED lights in the SpeedPro Max nozzle. LED nozzle even reveals hidden dirt.

      The Triple filtration system ensures high airflow for longer

      The triple filter system returns only the clean air back to the motor, ensuring high airflow for longer

      3-in-1: 360° suction nozzle, vacuum and mop system, handheld

      3-in-1 - Powerful 360° suction nozzle, unique vacuum and mop system and integrated handheld

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Battery type
        Li-Ion
        Battery voltage
        25.2  V
        Charging time
        5  hour(s)
        Runtime
        75  minute(s)
        Runtime (turbo)
        25  minute(s)
        Sound power level
        84  dB
        Surface coverage per tank
        60  m²
        Airflow (max)
        1000  l/min

      • Usability

        Clean water tank capacity (max)
        0.28  l
        Detergents that can be used
        clear detergent or just water

      • Design

        Colour
        Electric Aqua

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        0.6  l
        Motor filter
        Washable filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • AC power adapter
        • Microfibre pad
        • Integrated brush
        • Extra filter
        Additional nozzle
        • TurboPet nozzle
        • 360° suction nozzle
        Standard nozzle
        Vacuum and Mop

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        2.732  kg

          Awards

          • Tested against top 10 selling cordless stick vacuums >€300 in Germany 2017, using Philips-developed coarse dirt hard floor cleaning test based on international standard IEC60312-1. Jan 2018.
          • With vacuum and mop system

