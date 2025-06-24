3000mAh Big capacity Battery

Your Philips mobile phone comes packed with a standout 3000mAh battery for seamless and long lasting connections on the go. With such exceptional battery performance, you can banish nagging worries about missing important calls from both your professional and personal contacts. And when both work and family matters have been tackled to your satisfaction, you can hone in on transcendent gaming and surfing experiences on a single charge, thanks to the phone's best-in-class power technology.