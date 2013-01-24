Put your hair in the spotlight with advanced care
Easily create perfectly straight hair with our new straightener. Ionic conditioning and ceramic-coated plates ensure the hair is protected, frizz free and shiny. 220°C high heat allows you to create beautiful results in one stroke! See all benefits
Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth, frizz-free hair with vibrant shine.
The straightening plates have a professional length of 105 mm, leading to faster and easier straightening.
The smooth ceramic-coated plates prevent damage to your hair during styling with smooth gliding.
Digital display with 10 temperature settings up to 220°C gives you absolute control to adjust the temperature to your hair type for one-stroke perfection.
The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool. You can safely hold it while you're curling to create beautiful curls, waves and bouncy styles.
This styler has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds.
Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8-m power cord length.
This straightener has been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 60 min.
