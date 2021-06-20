If the suction power in your Philips vacuum cleaner is not as good as expected, there can be several reasons. Please find out how we can help you.
My Philips vacuum cleaner has low suction power
The dust bag or container is full
When the dust bag or container of your Philips vacuum is full, the suction power will be lower than usual.
Please check the dust bag/container and replace it if it is full (or empty if that is indicated for your specific vacuum model).
Note: In case of vacuums with reusable bags, worn out bags should be replaced since this could also cause low suction power.
The hose, tube or nozzle is blocked
Sometimes it can happen that your vacuum's hose, tube or nozzle become clogged or blocked. Also, the brush could be blocked by tangled hair. The suction power will be affected by this and your vacuum might not be able to pick up dirt as expected, since air cannot go through as easily as it should.
Check if any of these parts are blocked, and if they are, remove the blocking elements.
A filter is dirty
A dirty filter will prevent air from flowing as it should and as a result it will cause your vacuum's suction power to be low. As a result, your vacuum might not be cleaning well or as expected.
Depending on your vacuum model, it will have a motor protection filter and/or an exhaust filter.
- When the motor protection filter is dirty:
Usually, the motor protection filter can be found behind the dust bag or dust container.
This filter should be cleaned every 4 to 6 weeks (depending on the model you have).
Also depending on the specific vacuum model, in some vacuums this filter should be cleaned by tapping it over a bin/brushing the dust, and in other vacuums it can be washed with water. Please check the indications for your specific model.
- When the exhaust filter is dirty:
The exhaust filter is located at the back of your Philips vacuum cleaner, behind the motor.
This filter should not be washed or cleaned: it should be replaced once a year (unless the filter in your vacuum model is not replaceable)
The lid of the dust container has not been placed correctly
If your vacuum comes with a dust container, please make sure its lid is placed correctly.
The suction power setting is set too low
Some Philips vacuum cleaners come with a suction power setting.
This suction power setting contains similar icons to the ones shown in the image below. Usually, you should be able to find it located on the remote control, the handgrip or the vacuum itself.
If your vacuum comes with this setting, check if it is set to the desired suction power. If it isn't, increase it.