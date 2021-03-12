My Philips Sonicare toothbrush makes a loud noise

Philips Sonicare Toothbrushes use powerful vibrations that produce up to 62,000 brush strokes per minute. The sound produced is louder than a manual toothbrush with no vibration. If this is your first electric toothbrush, it can take a while to get used to electric brushing.



If you find the noise level abnormal, try our troubleshooting advice or see the video below to fix this issue.

Play Pause

Identify where the noise is coming from Remove the brush head. Do you still hear the same loud noise after removing the brush head?



If yes, the noise is coming from the handle. Please contact us for further assistance.



If no, (the noise is reduced) the noise might be coming from the brush head. Read the next tip.







Brush head not attached properly Reattach the brush head. Make sure that the brush head is well placed and not loose or wobbly. A small gap between the handle and the brush head is normal. This is needed for vibration.



Brush head is worn If you have used the same brush head for more than three months, you might need to replace your brush head. As brush heads wear out, they may start to produce more noise. We recommend replacing the brush head every three months.



