If your skin feels uncomfortable after using your Philips Groomer, there may be a few causes for this. Read our advice below to try and solve this issue yourself.
My skin is irritated after using my Philips Groomer
The shaving head could be damaged
The shaving foil of your Philips Groomer can wear down over time.
Inspect the shaver head before each use. If the shaving foil looks damaged or worn out, replace it immediately. You can find the replacement shaving foils at our online shop.
To find out how to replace the shaver head of your groomer please refer to your user manual.
Tips to avoid skin irritation
Follow our tips below to get the best result out of your Philips Groomer and to avoid discomfort and irritation.
Make sure your skin is clean before using your Philips Groomer.
Always make sure your groomer is in full contact with your skin.
Apply gentle pressure and move the groomer slowly over your skin.
Pre-trim long or hard-to-shave hairs.
Allow a period for adjustment time and give your skin some time to recover in between grooming sessions.
For more tips and tricks on how to avoid skin irritation, download the Philips Grooming App available on Google Play and the App Store.