Breastfeeding in Urban Africa; Philips Fabric of Africa Report

My mission is to help save 800,000 babies like me

More reasons to believe my story


Breastfeeding in urban Africa report done in
conjunction with Dr. Monk
Download report
View online infograph

Everyone has a part to play. See what your role is and help spread the message

    • I make the rules
      Hey mister big shot, mum and I need help so that I can get breastfed.
    • I make the rules
      I want to be a cool boss like you someday. Please help me so that can happen.  
    • I make the rules
      It takes a village to breastfeed a child, or is it raise a child? Oh well…same thing!
