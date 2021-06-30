10 examples of telehealth in action that gives a glimpse into the future of care

One such innovation in medical imaging comes from Philips - called the Radiology Operations Command Center - it enables expert imaging technologists to remotely train, guide, and assist less experienced or specialized colleagues in satellite locations. The power of this concept is that it allows for collaboration and over-the-shoulder support in real time, while the patient is on the scanner table. This help to ensure consistent image quality across sites, minimizing the need for unnecessary repeat scans.

This model can also expand access to advanced imaging such as MR and CT at more locations, closer to where patients live, at more flexible hours - offering more convenience, and a better chance of getting timely diagnosis and treatment.