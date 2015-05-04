Philips to embark on annual roadshow across the African continent for sixth consecutive year – covering 12,000 km, 11 cities and 8 countries

Following the 2015 journey

The sixth Cape Town to Cairo roadshow will kick off on 11th May 2015, in Cape Town, concluding in Cairo on 15th October 2015. Throughout 2015 the priorities will remain the same, to revitalize Africa’s healthcare system with a strong focus on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); lead the way for the LED lighting revolution, and provide products and solutions that meet the aspirational needs of the rising middle class in Africa.



Commenting on the 2015 Cape Town to Cairo roadshow, JJ van Dongen, Senior Vice President and CEO Philips Africa said, “It is with great honor and pride that we bring the sixth consecutive Cape Town to Cairo roadshow to Africa. I never imagined how successful this project would be when we embarked on it five years ago. During this time we have consistently engaged in an open dialogue with the people of Africa, and we have sought to adapt our technologies and services to better serve the continent.”



“We have learned an enormous amount, our focus has not wavered, and we will continue to play an integral role in the development of Africa. We are hugely excited about the 2015 roadshow, and we look forward to launching even greater innovations, products and partnerships that precisely address and get to the heart of Africa’s needs.”

